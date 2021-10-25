Dubai: Kuwait on Monday advised its citizens not to travel to Sudan and those already there to stay alert and away from protests, state news agency Kuna has announced.
The advisory was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the wake of the current political events in Sudan following the announcement of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the transitional sovereign council and the government.
The advisory notified citizens to contact the Kuwaiti embassy in Khartoum at emergency numbers: +24995965965, or +249900041114, +96522225540, and +96522225541. People also need to register with the embassy.