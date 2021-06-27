On Monday, Kuwait recorded 1,935 new cases within 24 hours, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began back in March 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Kuwait City: Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicated that 94 per cent of COVID-19 patients are recovering from the vaccine at home.

As of Friday, around 969 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, 265 of them, around 1.4 per cent are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Friday, Kuwait recorded the highest number of ICU occupancy since the start of the pandemic, with 271 patients undergoing treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of Saturday, there are a total of 18,581 reported active COVID-19 cases.

The highest percentage of COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hawally governorate, with about 33 per cent of the total number of cases in the country.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated

As of Thursday, the Ministry of Health began including in it’s daily COVID-19 briefing how many people who passed away due to COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Since then, the Ministry of Health reported that out of the 25 reported deaths in the past three days, only one person who received both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine passed away as a result of the virus.

Last week, the head of the ICU at the Farwaniya hospital, Dr. Dalal Al Matrouk, stated that 98 per cent of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Rise in cases

On Monday, Kuwait recorded 1,935 new cases within 24 hours, the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

Kuwait has been witnessing a spike in cases and COVID-19 related deaths in the past two week after a relatively stable month. On Saturday, the Ministry of Health announced it had recorded 11 COVID-19 related deaths. The death toll is the highest number recorded since May 6.

On June 14, the official spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, announced that Kuwait detected a number of cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.