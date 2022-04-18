Cairo: Kuwait has recorded 65 deaths resulting from road accidents in the past three months, a local newspaper has said.
The fatalities included 24 people in January, 23 in February and 18 last month, Al Qabas added, quoting official statistics. Most victims were young people, according to the report.
The mishaps were due to speeding, talking on mobile phones at the wheel and driving past red traffic lights.
Around 675 people had perished in road tragedies over the past two years in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, according to figures from traffic authorities.
The tally included 323 in 2021 and 352 the previous year. Commenting on the figures, a security traffic source urged collective cooperation to stem road bloodshed.
“Abidance by traffic rules means safety on the road for everyone,” the source said.