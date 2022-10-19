Dubai: Kuwait’s General Traffic Department has issued more than 35,000 traffic fines and arrested 60 negligent drivers last week, local media reported.
The department has also impounded 81 vehicles and 33 motorcycles and towed them to the ministry garage, in addition to referring 73 juveniles to the Juvenile Prosecution Office for driving without licence.
The department’s patrols also dealt with 4,291 traffic accidents during the past week, including 239 serious accidents and 1,233 minor ones, in addition to the arrest of one person for possession of narcotic substances.
Over the past week, the department organised field security campaigns under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior’s senior officials. The Public Relations and Awareness Department of the General Traffic Department, Major Abdullah Buhassan, said taking part in the campaigns were traffic patrols from 6 governorates, in addition to the patrols of the Traffic Operations Department and the patrols of the Traffic Investigation Department.