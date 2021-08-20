Cairo: Five people were killed and 15 injured in a collision between two buses in Kuwait, local media reported on Friday.
One bus, operated by a logistics company, was carrying expat workers at the time of the collision, the Kuwait Fire Force said.
The crash occurred on a road in the agricultural area of Al Abadli also resulting in a fire that engulfed the two buses, the firefighting service added.
Firefighting and ambulance crews were sent to the scene where some victims were trapped in the wreckage of the buses.
Three of the fatalities were charred, a security source said.
All the five dead were expatriates, a media reported said without giving a breakdown of their nationalities. There was no official confirmation.
Thirteen people injured in the mishap were transferred to a hospital while the two others were transferred by an air ambulance.
The cause of the crash is not clear yet.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.8 million population.