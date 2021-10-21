Cairo: Kuwaiti customs officers seized four kilograms of drugs hidden inside a furniture container shipped from Iran, local media reported.
The haul of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu, was seized at the Shuwaikh port, according to Al Rai newspaper.
The illicit stuff was elaborately stowed inside the furniture, it added. No arrests were reported.
In August, Kuwait’s customs authorities said they had seized 1.5 kilograms of drugs hidden in boxes of fruits also coming from Iran.
Two months earlier, customs officers at the Kuwait Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle five kilograms of pure drugs into a chocolate shipment also coming from Iran, local media reported at the time.
The drugs were stashed below chocolate bars, according to a customs official. A man of Arab nationality, who showed up to receive the shipment, was arrested in connection to the case.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.