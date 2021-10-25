Dubai: More than 475 juveniles have been arrested in Kuwait in just three days from October 21 for driving without a licence, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the Ministry of Interior is intensifying efforts to crackdown on violators of traffic rules, including the growing number of people driving without a licence. The ministry called on residents to keep a tab on their children and discourage them from driving without a licence.
Kuwait has been grappling with growing traffic due to increasing number of vehicles. This has prompted the ministry to decide on withdrawing thousands of driving licences of expats which had expired, as they are continuing to use them despite their expiry in violation of the law.
Earlier last month, the Traffic department of the Ministry of Interior arrested an expat and imprisoned him for a week, and later was deported for driving without a driving license.