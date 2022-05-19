Cairo: Kuwaiti police said they had arrested three persons for behaving rashly and firing celebratory shots using a Kalashnikov at a wedding party.
The Interior Ministry cited a video clip posted on social media featuring “incidents of rashness, impetuousness and firing shots in a residential area”.
The ministry added in a statement that the misconduct had endangered lives of other people as well as public and private properties.
The shooter and two accomplices were arrested, it added.
The Kalashnikov used in the shooting was also seized. A criminal gun case has been registered with the suspects referred to competent agencies, the ministry said who did not say when the incident happened.