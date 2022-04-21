Cairo: Around 2,800 flights are expected to carry some 352,000 passengers to and from Kuwait during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday, a local newspaper said.
Departing travellers will make up about 60 per cent of the total passenger traffic during the 10-day Eid holiday, added Al Qabas citing statistics.
Major destinations during the holiday feature Dubai, Istanbul, Jeddah, Cairo and Doha, it said.
“The Eid holiday coincides with the start of the summer travel season in early May, a matter that increases responsibilities of agencies operating at the [Kuwait] airport to make things smooth for passengers and facilitate their departure and return to the country,” unidentified sources said.
The sources saw increasing demand from travellers to spend the the Eid and summer abroad after the COVID-19 pandemic has receded and related restrictions eased.
In February, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions and relaxed travel curbs after a marked drop in infection rates in the country.
The latest rules allow unvaccinated travellers to enter the country, provided they present a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours before the flight, go into seven-day domestic quarantine after arrival and do another negative PCR test on the seventh day to end the quarantine.
Fully vaccinated travellers are exempted from pre-arrival and on-arrival PCR tests as well as home quarantine.