Dubai: More than 200 expats working as heads of departments in Kuwait schools will be demoted to teachers at the beginning of the second semester, local media reported.
According to high level educational sources, the Ministry of Education will relieve 200 expat teachers who are working in supervisory positions at the beginning of the second semester and after the end of the mid-year vacation.
The move comes as part of the ministry’s plans to Kuwaitise supervisory positions. Al Anba newspaper reported that these jobs will be given to Kuwaitis who are waiting for their turn to be promoted.
The sources explained that expats will return to their previous jobs as teachers, adding that there are many Kuwaitis who passed the promotion interviews successfully several years ago.
“We must make way for them to advance and not hinder their ambitions and achieve their goal in serving the educational process,” said the education sources.