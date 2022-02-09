Dubai: More than 168,000 expats left Kuwait in the first nine months of 2021, including about 60,400 domestic workers and 107,900 migrant workers from the private and government sectors.
According to Al Anba newspaper, Kuwait’s total number of domestic workers decreased by 9 per cent after more than 60,400 workers left the market, bringing their number to 608,230 workers by the end of September 2021, compared to 668,615 workers at the beginning of 2021, local media reported.
Indians topped the list of migrant workers leaving the labour market with more than 48,000 exitingt. Accordingly, the total number of Indian workers fell significantly from 499,400 to 451,380, an overall decrease of about 10 per cent.
Egyptians took the second place as their numbers fell by more than 5 per cent from 482,000 to 456,600 during the first 9 months of 2021.
Bangladeshis were ranked third, declining by 6 per cent from 171,400 at the beginning of the year to 161,140 on September 30, while Nepalese stood fourth, dropping from 47,470 to 40,100.
The Filipino community was fifth highest and now stands at 65,900 from 70,650; Pakistanis were in sixth place, decreasing from 73,550 to 70,380 in the first 9 months of last year.
However, the labour market witnessed an increase in Kuwaitis, as 17,511 citizens entered the labour market during the first 9 months of 2021, increasing their numbers by 4.3 per cent to 424,180, compared to 406,670 on January 1, 2021.
The Syrian community also witnessed an increase among foreign workers in Kuwait, reaching 63,279 on September 30, compared to 62,300 Syrians on January 1, 2021.