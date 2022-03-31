Dubai: At least 14 people have been injured in a huge fire that broke out in shopping area of Soukh Mubarakiya, Kuwaiti media reported.
Five firefighting teams are reportedly battling the fire that is raging and gutting stores.
Currently, a huge plume of black smoke is billowing into the skies from the locations where the blazes are raging.
The Kuwaiti Fire Force said in an initial report that five brigades "are dealing with the huge fire" at the market.
This is the second major fire to be reported in Kuwait in less than a week. Last Monday, a huge fire broke out at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport.
Six firefighting worked hard to put out the blaze in Kuwait City.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured.