Dubai: Eleven Asian male cross-dressers have been arrested in Kuwait while working at a massage parlor in Salmiya.
According to media reports, Kuwait received a list from an Asian country about some cross-dressers who had obtained entry visas into the country and the companies that brought them in.
Kuwaiti authorities launched an investigation into the case and inspected all the sites of the companies that recruited them. Some of them were arrested and referred for deportation. Others on the list are being pursued for carrying out immoral acts.
Mohammad Al Dhafiri, Head of the Committee’s Team, said: “The inspection comes as part of a series of campaigns the committee is carrying out based on instructions from the Minister of Interior and under the direct supervision of the Director-General of the Public Authority for Manpower Dr. Mubarak Al Azmi. During the recent period and with the cooperation of the investigation team, the committee arrested dozens of violating workers in massage parlors including 11 cross-dressers after discovering that some of them did not have the necessary health licences, and others were not under the company’s sponsorship.”