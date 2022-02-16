Dubai: An Iraqi expat, who was wanted in 11 criminal cases, has committed suicide by jumping from the top of a building located in Salmiya after running over a policeman, local media reported.
Kuwaiti police are said to have chased the suspect down and were on their way to arrest him.
His body was taken to the forensics department and case of suicide was registered.
The injured security officer is currently receiving treatment in hospital for a fracture of pelvis that he sustained from the incident.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts at the site, according to local media.