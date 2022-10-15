Cairo: A fire broke out inside the General Prison in Kuwait early Saturday, injuring an unspecified number of inmates, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, Al Rai added, quoting security sources, reporting no deaths.
“The fire was controlled lest it would extend to other wards. Its causes are not clear yet,” the sources added.
The incident prompted a security alert to protect prisoners who were transferred to safer places, the sources added.
They said that an investigation committee will urgently look into the cause of the fire.