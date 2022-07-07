Cairo: A total of 620 suicide cases have been recorded in the last seven years in Kuwait, a Kuwaiti newspaper said, citing figures from the country’s Interior Ministry.
Al Qabas added that the Indian community topped the suicide list, accounting for 342 cases or 55 per cent of the overall statistics covering the period from 2015 to November 2021.
Kuwaitis and Bangladeshis followed with 54 and 53 cases respectively, according to a breakdown of the cases.
There was, however, no word about the main causes behind suicide attempts.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.