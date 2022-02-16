Cairo: A Kuwaiti criminal court had sentenced an Indian expatriate to death on charges of dealing in illicit drugs, a local newspaper reported.
The man, whose age was not disclosed, had been arrested in possession of drugs with the intention of trafficking in the area of of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh in the governorate of Al Farwaniya governorate south of Kuwait City, Al Rai added. The verdict can be appealed.
In recent months, Kuwait has busted several drug smuggling and trafficking attempts.
Last month, Kuwaiti police arrested an expatriate for having peddled in drugs packed inside fire extinguishers.
The suspect was caught in possession of 22 kilograms of methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu.
He admitted to have been working for a compatriot who had been deported from Kuwait. The suspect is a Syrian national, some media reported.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.
Last month, a Kuwaiti court handed down a death sentence to a citizen convicted of drug trafficking.