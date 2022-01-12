The 56-year-old man had suffered from financial and family problems, Al Anba newspaper quoted his friends as saying.
After notified of the incident, police went to the man’s house in the governorate of Al Farwaniya, south of Kuwait City, and handed over his body to the forensic medicine authorities.
In recent months, Kuwait has seen a series of suicide incidents.
Last month, an Indian expatriate and a Kuwaiti teenager had hanged himself to death in two separate suicide cases.
Also in December, Kuwaiti police arrested an Egyptian expatriate who had attempted self-immolation in a suicide bid.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait's overall population of around 4.6 million.