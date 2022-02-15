Cairo: An Indian expatriate has committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in Kuwait amid a spike in the reported suicide attempts in the country, local media reported.
The man in his 40s had hanged himself from the ceiling of the room using a rope in the area of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh in the governorate of Al Farwaniya governorate south of Kuwait City.
His body was handed over to the medical forensic authorities while prosecution registered the incident as a suicide case while police are investigation the motive for his suicide.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Last week, a Filipina killed herself inside the toilet of a government hospital. Meanwhile, a Jordanian expatriate committed suicide by stabbing himself inside an elevator in the area of Khitan, part of the Farwaniya governorate.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.