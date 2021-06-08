Cairo: In an unprecedented ruling in Kuwait, a traffic court has sentenced a motorist to 10 days in prison for violating road regulations and driving a car with a loud exhaust, according to a local newspaper.
The court also ordered the motorist’s licence and registration of the car be withdrawn for three months, Al Jarida reported.
The offender had been referred to the traffic court after a petrol unit exposed the offence, said Major Abdullah Buhassan, an officer at the General Directorate of Traffic.
He added that the violation investigation department had refused to register an out-of-court settlement in the case.
“The judge’s ruling is considered a harsh blow to reckless motorists in general and to those who fit noisy ... exhausts in their cars,” he added.
Neither the nationality nor the age of the offender was disclosed.