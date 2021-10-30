Cairo: There has been a high turnout for obtaining the booster shots against COVID-19 in Kuwait as the country sees a dramatic decline in the infection cases attributed to massive vaccinations against the highly contagious ailment, Kuwaiti health sources said.
“The epidemiological situation in Kuwait is the best since the epidemic began about 20 months ago thanks to expansion in inoculation against COVID-19 and obtaining the third booster dose that has proved efficiency against the varius variants,” a source said without giving specific figures.
Kuwaiti authorities have opened registering for getting the booster shot for those who received the second dose of vaccines six months ago.
Kuwait has reported no coronavirus-related deaths over the past four days, local media reported.
Earlier this month, the Kuwaiti government eased virus-related restrictions for the fully vaccinated people and announced the return of the country’s airport to operate at full capacity.
After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, Kuwait has allowed the entry of expatriates as long as they have received two doses of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Passengers who have taken two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.