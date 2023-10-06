Dubai: The German Ambassador to Kuwait, Hans-Christian Freiherr von Reibnitz, announced that Germany has started issuing five-year Schengen visas to Kuwaiti citizens. This follows close on the heels of a similar announcement by the Consul General of Egypt in Kuwait, Heba Zaki, regarding the issuance of five-year multiple-entry visas to Kuwaitis travelling to Egypt.
The German Ambassador’s statement came during a celebration marking German Unity Day. During the event, he noted that the new visa policy was in recognition of the strong diplomatic ties between Germany and Kuwait and the latter’s significant investment within German borders.
Germany’s new visa policy for Kuwaitis, implemented just ten days ago, aims to facilitate easier travel to Germany and other European nations. It is expected to reduce pressure on visa application centres and eliminate travel planning uncertainties for Kuwaiti citizens due to visa approval wait times.
On the Egyptian front, Consul General Zaki announced a new five-year multiple-entry visa for Kuwaiti citizens traveling to Egypt, with each stay capped at 90 days and a visa fee of up to 250 dinars. The initiative is in line with Egypt’s interior ministry approving long-term visas for citizens of several countries, including Kuwait.
This decision aims to streamline and expedite entry procedures for Kuwaiti citizens visiting Egypt, reinforcing the friendly ties and cooperation between the two nations.