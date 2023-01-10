Dubai: Four expat workers were killed on Monday after they were run over by a car driven by a Kuwaiti citizen, local media reported.
According to Al Anba newspaper, due to heavy rains the car skidded and collided with a concrete barrier before running over the expats on Balajat Street in Salmiya area.
The workers were crossing the street. The driver suffered injuries and fractures. He was taken to a hospital.
Last year, the online driver education company – Zutobi – ranked Kuwait as the worst among 59 countries in terms of road quality with a score of 1.33 out of 10, Al Seyassah newspaper reported in September.
The company said in its classification report that the road quality score of the country dropped by more than 20 per cent in five years – from 4.6 in 2014 to 3.7 in 2019.
Also, Kuwait recorded the third highest number of road deaths — 19 per 100,000 people. Zutobi is an international driver education company that offers driving lessons in the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France and Germany.
The company’s driving courses are in line with the traffic laws and regulations in each country.
Zutobi analyzed the quality of roads, deaths caused by road accidents, and the relative size of road network in 59 countries.