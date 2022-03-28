Dubai: A “limited” fire broke out Monday at an under-construction new terminal at Kuwait International Airport, local media reported.
Firefighters were reportedly trying to control the blaze in Kuwait City, Interior Ministry spokesman Tawheed Al Kandari said.
Al Kandari added the cause of the blaze was not immediately known and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured.
Photos shared on social media showed dark, billowing smoke behind the lines of planes on the runway. Some flights had been delayed on Monday morning though civil aviation authorities said it wasn’t because of the fire.
According to Kuwait’s Aviation authority, air traffic is normal at Kuwait International airport and has not been impacted by incident.