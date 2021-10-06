Cairo: A Philippine housemaid had committed suicide while kept in custody in a police station in Kuwait, the latest suicide cases reported in the country.
The 43-year-old woman had hanged herself, using her clothes inside the station in the governorate of Al Jahra, Al Rai newspaper reported, quoting a security source.
She had earlier been arrested for having no identification papers, the source added.
A committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the woman’s suicide and make sure there was no security shortcomings in the case, the source said.
No surveillance cameras are installed in women’s detention areas to protect their privacy in Kuwait, the report noted.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported several suicide cases.
Earlier this week, an Indian nurse, aged 35, killed herself inside a toilet at a hospital.
Initial investigations showed that the woman committed suicide after suffering from a bad psychological condition due to having a cancer tumour in the head.
Last month, two separate suicides involving an Indian expatriate and a young Kuwaiti were recorded on one day. The Indian, aged 26, leaped to his death from a 10th floor while the Kuwaiti man hanged himself in the family’s house.
Also in September, a 21-year-old Australian woman, a schoolteacher, killed herself by jumping off the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, a major bridge in Kuwait.