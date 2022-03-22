Dubai: A 46-year-old Egyptian expat as allegedly killed his Filipino wife in Kuwait, and fled to Egypt with two children, leaving behind the third - an infant - in a nursery, local media reported.
The crime took place in Mahboula area, 36km south of Kuwait City.
He strangled his Filipino wife and left Kuwait on Sunday evening accompanied by his 16-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter. The third son was left in the nursery so no one would suspect anything.
An expat working as a security guard contacted the Ministry of Interior saying that he had received an audio message from an Egyptian expat in which he stated that his wife was dead and was inside the apartment and he had to notify the police.
As soon as the report was received, the Ahmadi police accompanied by Director of Investigation Col. Omar Al Rasheed went to the apartment in the Mahboula area, where the body of the Filipina expat was found. There were traces of suffocation on her neck, and the body was referred to the forensics department to know the exact cause of death.
While investigating the residents of the building, it was clear that the relationship between the two was good and no one used to hear any sound of quarrel. Investigations are underway to find the circumstances for the murder.
Meanwhile, Kuwait authorities are working with the Egyptian counterparts to arrest and extradite the accused so that legal measures can be taken against him. The security agreement between Kuwait and Egypt allows for the extradition of criminals.