Dubai: An Egyptian Islamic teacher has been arrested in Kuwait after being accused of raping more than 50 children, including students, in what is said to be the biggest sexual assault case in nation’s history, local media reported.
Media reports said the case came to light when Farwaniya police, south of Kuwait, received a complaint from a Pakistani man that his 8-year-old son was sexually assaulted while on his way to a grocery store in the city.
According to Al Jarida newspaper, the boy’s father provided the police with evidence of the assault, including “his son’s clothes, which showed signs of abuse.”
A well-informed source told the newspaper that the policemen, when reviewing the recordings of the surveillance cameras, were surprised to see that the cameras documenting another sexual assault on a second child as well.
The source added that the police suspected that this could be a serial assaulter, and upon intensifying investigations, they identified a vehicle that appeared in the recordings during a similar sexual assault on a third child.
The paper said that the suspected vehicle surprisingly belonged to an Islamic education teacher working in a school in the Jahra area, north of Kuwait.
Upon being arrested and confronted with evidence, the teacher admitted that he sexually assaulted more than 50 children over the course of three months and that he used to threaten to kill his victims if they told their parents.
In yet another case, a Kuwaiti court today sentenced another Egyptian to 10 years after being found guilty of raping a 10-year-old girl in Khaitan. The suspect admitted to the charges.