Dubai: Kuwaiti police have found the body of an Egyptian man, in his 60’s, brutally murdered in his apartment, in Khaitan, local media reported.
A resident of the property, in which the body was found, reported to security services that a strange smell was coming out of an apartment that was partially open. The resident was afraid to enter the apartment so he reported the incident to police.
Detectives and a forensic team found the body of a person lying on a sofa with traces of blood and injuries to face and head.
Examination showed he was hit by a hard object.