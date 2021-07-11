Kuwait City: A 41-year old Asian delivery man was killed by a Kuwaiti citizen who refused to pay the amount owed for the order, local media reported.
The victim, who was reported to have been badly beaten up, was found dead in the home of the suspect now on the run.
Security forces told local media that the deputy public prosecutor assigned the forensic team to investigate and uncover the events that led to the crime. They added that the preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect severely assaulted the delivery man who refused to leave the house until the bill was paid. The suspect’s information is being circulated to all security agencies.