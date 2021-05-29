Kuwait airlines have submitted a request to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to allow operation to 16 new destinations. Image Credit: AP

Kuwait City: Given that the summer vacation is approaching, airlines have submitted a request to the Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to allow operation to 16 new destinations, local media reported.

The request is to be discussed at the DGCA meeting set for Sunday.

While the destinations were not disclosed, popular travel destinations for Kuwaitis in the summer are the United Kingdom, Spain, Switzerland, France and Turkey.

Several airlines, amongst them are Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways, have suspended flights to destinations across the world as traveling decreased and travel restrictions were put in place worldwide.

So far, only limited airlines have been arriving and departing to and from Kuwait as the airport has put a 5,000 cap on passengers arriving daily. In addition, since February 7 non-Kuwaitis have been barred from entering Kuwait until further notice.

Lifted restrictions

Airlines submitted the request as Kuwait slowly starts lifting travel restrictions, especially for those that are vaccinated.

As of May 22, all Kuwaitis that are not vaccinated are barred from traveling.

Those who are permitted to travel are the following: (i) those who have got both doses and two weeks have passed since the second dose; (ii) those who have got one dose and five weeks have passed; and (iii) those who have got the first dose then got COVID-19 can travel two weeks after testing positive.

Those that are exempt from the decision are: pregnant women, those that have a certificate from the Ministry of Health stating their inability to receive the vaccine due to health conditions, children under the eligible age, students studying abroad and members of the diplomatic core.