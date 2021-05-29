Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have been urged to resume direct flights with banned countries where large numbers of Kuwaitis are studying.
The call was made by Kuwaiti parliamentarian Saad Al Khanfur, who argued that Kuwaiti students abroad suffer due to the continued suspension of flights.
Kuwait has banned flights with a number of countries over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Since February, non-Kuwaitis have been barred from entering Kuwait until further notice as part of restrictions to limit the coronavirus outbreak.
“The [Kuwait] students in those countries are the victims of the recently issued decisions, mainly the continued halt to direct flights until now although they are being operated in some neighbouring countries,” MP Al Khanfur added.
Large number
He singled out Egypt and Jordan as two countries where large numbers of Kuwaitis pursue their studies.
“The flight reoperation non-stop to our students to Egypt and Jordan will alleviate pressure on students, mainly psychological stress, and waste of time due to problems resulting from flight cancellations,” he added.
The resumption of direct flights, he said, will also ease financial pressure on those students’ pressure.
No specific figures were given about the numbers of students studying abroad or their numbers in the countries with which flights are banned.