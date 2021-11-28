Kuwait City: Kuwait has suspended direct flights from nine African countries from Sunday due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 discovered in South Africa, the government communication centre tweeted on Saturday, citing a cabinet decision.
The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi. However, cargo planes will be allowed from these countries, Kuwait’s Center for Government Communication said.
Kuwaiti citizens coming from those countries will be in quarantine for seven days starting from Sunday, and they will be required to do a PCR test on arrival and another on the sixth day of arrival.
Meanwhile, non-Kuwaitis coming from those countries, whether they come directly or through other countries, will be barred from entry unless they stay in a third country for at least 14 days.
Kuwait’s government called on citizens to avoid travelling to those countries at present, except in case of necessity.