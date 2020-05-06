Cairo: Kuwait on Wednesday recorded two more fatalities from the COVID-19, raising to 42 the total such deaths in the country, the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.
The Health Ministry also confirmed 485 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 6,289 the country's infection tally.
None of the latest cases were linked to travel abroad, according to the ministry's spokesman Dr Abdullah Al Sanad.
The 485 cases were either in touch with previously infected people or the sources of their infection are being investigated, the official said.
The total of patients in the intensive care are 88, including 40 in critical condition, Dr Al Sanad added.
Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Basil Al Sabah earlier said that 187 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 2,219.