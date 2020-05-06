A worker wearing a protective suit wipes down a key board in a local bank as a precaution against coronavirus following the outbreak, in Kuwait City. Image Credit: Reuters

Cairo: Kuwait on Wednesday recorded two more fatalities from the COVID-19, raising to 42 the total such deaths in the country, the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 485 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 6,289 the country's infection tally.

None of the latest cases were linked to travel abroad, according to the ministry's spokesman Dr Abdullah Al Sanad.

The 485 cases were either in touch with previously infected people or the sources of their infection are being investigated, the official said.

The total of patients in the intensive care are 88, including 40 in critical condition, Dr Al Sanad added.