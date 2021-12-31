Cairo: In his first decision after named Kuwait’s health minister earlier this week, Dr Khalid Al Saeed has reduced the prices of the coronavirus-detecting PCR test to KD9 at private medical institutions, local media reported.
The minister issued a circular to managers of private hospitals, medical centres and laboratories that the fees of the PCR testing must not exceed KD9. The decree takes effect as of Sunday. The latest cut accounts for nearly 36 per cent.
When introduced last year, the PCR price was conducted for KD40 before it was slashed to KD14 last September.
Kuwait so far has reported a total of 13 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Authorities have encouraged people to get the booster shots against COVID-19 amid concerns over a new outbreak. The Kuwaiti government has made receiving a booster shot mandatory starting from January 2 for people who obtained the second dose of vaccination nine months ago.