Dubai: Kuwait has reduced the penalty for not wearing masks and other offences related to communicable diseases, local media reported.
The penalty for not wearing masks was reduced to KD50 (Dh610) from KD100.
The move comes after Kuwait amended its health precautions law for the prevention of communicable diseases.
According to health officials, more than two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Kuwait. Two days ago, Kuwait inaugurated a drive-through vaccination centre to speed up nationwide inoculation.
It is the first drive-through vaccination centre in Kuwait, representing the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Health to accelerate vaccination in the Arab country.