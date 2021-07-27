More than 327,000 reside in the region filled with migrant workers

People queue up to receive a dose of a vaccine during the first day of the Eid Al Adha , at a vaccination centre in Kuwait City, on July 20. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday inaugurated a vaccination centre in the densely labour populated area of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh in an effort to ramp up its vaccination campaign.

Located inside a gym, the centre was opened to make it more accessible for workers living in the neighbourhood to get vaccinated.

This comes after Dr. Khaled Al Jarallah, the head of the COVID-19 committee at Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, announced two weeks ago that they are planning to ramp up vaccination campaign in densely populated areas as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Jleeb Al Shuyoukh is one of the largest neighbourhoods in the Kuwaiti governorate of Farwnaiya and is mainly populated by migrant workers. As of December 2019, there are 327,947 people living in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh, which makes up around 26 per cent of the total population of Farwaniya.

Based on data released by the Ministry of Health, on Monday, 23 per cent of all cases reported in the country were residents of Farwaniya, making it the third most infected governorate.

The Ministry of Health is working on speeding up its vaccination campaign and encouraging as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

Last week, the Ministry of Health began vaccinating those between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

While different groups are getting vaccinated at different times, many expats have said that they have not yet received a jab even though they registered at the beginning of the year.