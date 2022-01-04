Cairo: All arrivals in Kuwait are required to present a negative PCR conducted 72 hours before arrival according to a government decision to curtail the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.
Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that the restriction takes effect as of Tuesday (today).
After a seven-month ban, expatriates have become free as of August 1 to travel to Kuwait as long as they received two doses of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Passengers who have received two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.
The government Monday also decided to temporarily halt all social events held at indoor places starting from January 9 until February 28. The decision will be reviewed in view of the epidemiological situation, it said.
Earlier this week, Kuwait urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel abroad, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world.