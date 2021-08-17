People queue up to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: More than 90,000 of the 110,000 children registered for vaccination in Kuwait had received their shots, health officials revealed, even as the government is racing to inoculate all children by October 3, local media reported.

Of the 280,000 children eligible in the age group of 12-15, 40 per cent have been vaccinated so far.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 children who are registering daily will receive a message with their appointment date within 48 hours.

The Ministry of Health is working on inlculating all children by October 3 when in person learning is set to resume.

During a televised address last week, Minister of Education Dr. Ali Al Mudhaf said that unvaccinated students above the age of 12 will need to present a negative PCR test every Sunday. The same rule applies to teachers and administrative staff who have not yet received a jab.

Parents and visitors also have to provide a negative PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours prior to their visit, in the case they are not vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that 2.668 million citizens and residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The statement also revealed that 68.4 per cent of those eligible for the vaccination have been inoculated.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister, Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah, said on Thursday that the country is on track to achieve herd immunity, where 70 per cent of the population will be vaccinated by the end of September.