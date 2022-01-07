Dubai: Kuwait’s Minister of Health Khaled Al Saeed has tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement that the minister is now in isolation and he will continue discharging his duty remotely.
Meanwhile, media reports ruled out any plans to reimpose curfews or lockdowns despite the recent jump in the number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country, local media reported.
The epidemiological situation in Kuwait is good and the increase in daily reported infections is expected in view of the spread of omicron variant all over the world, according to Al Qabas Arabic daily.
“There are no plans to close airports, sea and land borders neither to reimpose lockdowns or curfews,” the paper said quoting an anonymous source.
The country reported 2,413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day infections recorded since record July 2021, bringing the total infections in the country to 425,455.