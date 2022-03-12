Dubai: Starting Sunday, Kuwait’s Civil Service Bureau (CSC) has announced that all government entities will be resuming operation at 100 per cent capacity, local media reported.
This means all government departments will be back working according to pre-COVID-19 official working system.
The CSC said: “As we are resuming working at full capacity, all cases of exemption from work will be cancelled, and the employee’s absence will only be within the limits of the legally established leave that are authorized for them.”
The Bureau emphasised that the flexible working system and shift system will be accordingly done away with. Kuwait has been reporting a downward trend in the daily COVID-19 cases, which prompted the government to lift most of the curbs.
The Ministry of Health said it will no longer announce COVID statistics on the ministry’s official accounts on social media. They will only be published on website from the coming week.