Kuwait City: With life gradually limping back to normalcy, the Kuwaiti government is considering allowing weddings, large gatherings and events to resume as of October, according to a local newspaper.
A government source told a daily that officials are also reviewing the decision to lift the ban on diwaniyas and fans at sports games as well.
Health situation will be monitored before taking a decision in order to avoid a possible surge in cases.
It has been over a year and a half since the government has barred large gatherings as a means to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The announcement comes as Kuwait sees a steep decrease in COVID-19 cases and a rise in vaccinated individuals, with more than 68 per cent of those eligible receiving at least the first jab.
In the past month, several health restrictions have been lifted or eased.
Most recently, all governmental agencies, bodies and ministries have returned to 100 per cent capacity at work. Since the pandemic began, employees were taking shifts or working from home as a maximum capacity was placed on various agencies and ministries.
As for schools, the Minister of Education announced a few weeks ago that all public and Arabic based curriculum schools will resume in person classes on October 3. Foreign private schools, those that follow a British, American, Indian, Pakistani and French curriculum, will be allowed to begin in person classes on September 26.
Although no official decision has been made yet, amusement parks, arcades and kids’ recreational centres will be allowed to reopen by next month, a local newspaper said.