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UAE leaders condole with Emir of Kuwait over death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammed Al-Malik Al-Sabah

Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour send messages of condolence

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UAE leaders sent messages of sympathy following the death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammed Al-Malik Al-Sabah.
UAE leaders sent messages of sympathy following the death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammed Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, over the death of Sheikha Intisar Jassem Mohammed Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages of condolence to the Kuwaiti Emir.

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