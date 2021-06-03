Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has approved the emergency use of Sotrovimb for mild and medium cases of COVID-19.
Speaking to the state media on Wednesday, Dr. Abdullah Al Bader, undersecretary for medicines and nutrition supervision, said that the medication must be given to patients 12 years and above.
While the drug is safe for those who are 65 years and older, it should not be administered to patients who are hospitalised and in need of oxygen.
Sotrovimb has been proven in clinical studies to be effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths by 85 per cent.
So far, Kuwait and the UAE are the only two Middle Eastern countries that have approved the use of the treatment.