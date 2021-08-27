Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have said that winter camping, a popular tradition in the country, will be allowed again, a year after it was suspended due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Camping in outdoor areas will be allowed as of November 15 until mid-March, according to a Kuwaiti official.
“There is still time to determine the required health conditions and precautionary measures during the camping season,” added Ahmed Al Manfuhi, the head of a ministerial committee in charge of enforcing anti-coronavirus steps.
He added that the panel is working on setting the health measures that must be observed during camping, such as the area of each camp.
Kuwait has recently seen a steep decline in COVID-19 infection rates and relaxed health restrictions amid stepped-up mass vaccination.
Earlier this month, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al Khaled said that the country is on track to achieve herd immunity, where 70 per cent of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.