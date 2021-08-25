Abu Dhabi: Kuwait has achieved herd immunity against COVID-19 as 70 per cent of the population have been vaccinated, Sheikh Dr. Basil Al Sabah, Minister of Health said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.
Since the population of Kuwait is 4.67 million, inoculating 3.27 million, or 70 per cent of the population, means achieving community immunity according to the indicators.
Kuwait kicked off mass vaccinations against COVID-19 in December.
In an attempt to accelerate inoculation, authorities launched in April mobile vaccination units targeting workers in mosques and in different commercial activities having direct contacts with the general public.
The Ministry of Health said 166 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 408,600, and two deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,409.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that 583 cases of recovery were also recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 402,420, indicating that the the ratio of recoveries to infections was 98.48 per cent.
“Some 11,923 PCR tests were made, bringing the total number of tests to 3,699,218,” Dr Al Sanad said, adding the ratio of infections to PCR tests is 1.39 per cent.