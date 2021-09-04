Kuwait City: After months of anticipation, the Civil Aviation has announced that direct flights between Kuwait and Egypt will begin on Sunday.
The statement revealed that nine flights will operate weekly, divided between both Kuwaiti and Egyptian airlines.
After the news came out, travel and tourism experts told local newspapers that due to high demand Egyptian airlines are charging passengers up to 500 Kuwaiti dinars for a one-way flight from Cairo to Kuwait. In comparison, the average price of the one-way ticket from Kuwait to Cairo is around 112 Kuwaiti dinars.
It is expected that in the next few weeks’ ticket prices will remain high as thousands of Egyptians want to return to Kuwait after several different travel bans were put in place over the past year and a half.
Egypt, is one of six countries that were placed on a travel ban barring passengers from traveling directly to Kuwait due to COVID-19 .
As for direct flights from India, the Director of the Air Transport Department at the Civil Aviation, Abdullah Al Rajhi, said they are still awaiting the approval of the competent authorities to allow them to restart direct flights between India and Kuwait.
In terms of the other four countries, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh, civil aviation has yet to set the perimeters for the number of passengers on direct flights.