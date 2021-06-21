The first Oxford shipment arrived in Kuwait from the Serum Institute in India in February and contained 200,000 doses. Image Credit: Reuters

Kuwait City: On Sunday, the fourth shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Kuwait from the Russian manufacturer, local media reported.

Health officials did not disclose the amount of doses included in the shipment.

The latest batch arrived two weeks after Kuwait received the documents to authenticate the third batch, which contained around 388,000 doses, as it arrived in the country on May 10 but was awaiting clearance from the Ministry of Health to determine the safety of the shipment.

Since the third batch was given the green light for use, more than 180,000 citizens and residents received the second dose of the Oxford vaccine. In addition, on Saturday, the Ministry of Health began administering the first jab of the Oxford vaccine to domestic workers that are registered.

Oxford shipments

The first Oxford shipment arrived in Kuwait from the Serum Institute in India in February and contained 200,000 doses.

Then the second batch, which was manufactured in Russia, arrived in early April and had a total of around 127,000 doses.

Kuwait granted emergency authorisation for use of the Oxford vaccine on January 31, after the Ministry of Health conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the trial and studies.

New groups eligible

As it ramps up its vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health urged all pregnant and breastfeeding women to register for the vaccine via the Ministry’s website.