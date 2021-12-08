Cairo: Kuwaiti police stopped a citizen for performing risky stunts with his car only to find drugs in his possession, a local newspaper reported.
A police patrol in the area of Hawalli suspected the motorist who was dangerously swerving his car as a sort of stunt, and discovered that the driver looked 'abnormal', Al Anba added.
On searching the man, in his 30s, police found in his possession narcotic substances and tools used in drug-taking.
The suspect attempted to resist his arrest, but police overpowered him and handed him over to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control for interrogation, a security source said.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.