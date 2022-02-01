Dubai: Kuwait’s High Court has received a lawsuit against the Ministry of Communication demanding the blocking of Netflix in the country, Al Rai newspaper reported.
Lawyer Abdulaziz Al Subaie stated Netflix recently produced and aired an Arabic language film that provoked a wave of public anger due to several controversial scenes on subjects such as homosexuality and sex outside wedlock.
He stated a large number of youngsters and adolescents are attracted to Netflix.
Ashab Wala Aaz (a remake of the Italian film 'Perfect Strangers') is the first Arabic-language film produced by Netflix. It has sparked controversy in Egypt and the Arab world for alleged immorality and undermining of traditional values.
The movie involves discussions of sexual encounters and extramarital affairs and shows characters drinking alcohol.
Egyptian actors and film critics have also voiced support for the movie.
The plot of the film revolves around seven friends who meet for dinner. They decide to play a game in which everyone puts their mobile phones on the table, allowing any new messages or calls to be viewed by everyone else.
It is the resulting discussions and admissions which have caused offence.