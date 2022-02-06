Dubai: A Filipina found an abandoned baby lying next to a garbage container, wrapped in a cloth in Farwaniya.
According to media reports, as the woman was walking in the area, she noticed a piece of cloth thrown next to a garbage container, when she took a closer look, she was surprised to see a newborn baby inside it.
The woman immediately took the baby and handed it over to Farwaniya police station. Security men instantly called a medical emergency team to examine the baby and handed it over to a hospital to receive necessary care.
The criminal investigation team are investigating the identity of the perpetrator and at the same time are investigating and verifying the authenticity of the story narrated by the Filipina.
This is not the first time a baby has been found abandoned in Kuwait. Last October, a newborn was found in Khaitan, an area of Farwaniya Governorate in Kuwait City. The baby was found by a Pakistani expatriate in one of the yards in Block 6 of Khaitan area.